Unison Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 91,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

