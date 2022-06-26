Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.