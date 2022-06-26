Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

