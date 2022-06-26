Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. HP comprises about 0.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

