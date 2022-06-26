Unison Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $683,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $30,594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $23,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

NYSE NUE opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

