Unison Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 154,566 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLGT stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.