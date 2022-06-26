Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 9,941 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

