Unison Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

