Unison Advisors LLC Sells 5,381 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Unison Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

