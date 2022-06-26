v.systems Market Capitalization Achieves $7.76 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,528,423,344 coins and its circulating supply is 2,589,814,880 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

