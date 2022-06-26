Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $10.02 on Friday. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

