Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $235.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

