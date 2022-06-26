Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,344,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

