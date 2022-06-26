Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Spire Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $50,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $344.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

