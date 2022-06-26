Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

