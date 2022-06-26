Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 6.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

