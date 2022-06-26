Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 766,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

