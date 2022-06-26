Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

