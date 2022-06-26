Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VBLT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.49 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

