VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.0246

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. VeChain has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $122.78 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000080 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00014960 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

