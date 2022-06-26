Venus (XVS) Price Tops $4.87 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Venus has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00023058 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $59.29 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,114.21 or 0.99934345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00038506 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001784 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

