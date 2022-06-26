Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.74 million and $398,566.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,433,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

