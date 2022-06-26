Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.8% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 40.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $273.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

