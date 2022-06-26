Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank increased its position in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

