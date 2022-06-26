Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $38,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $178.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

