Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 824 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.