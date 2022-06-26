Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 824 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

