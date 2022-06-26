Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24.

