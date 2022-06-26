Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 7,147 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67.

