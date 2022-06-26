Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

