Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 282,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

