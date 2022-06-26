Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.05 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.