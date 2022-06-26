Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $19.11 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,512 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SCHG opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

