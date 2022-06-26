Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000.

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

