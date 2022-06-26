Warp Finance Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $99,856.15 and approximately $33,887.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.36 or 0.00100445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

