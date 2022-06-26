Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN stock opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 23.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $2,140,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Waste Connections by 25.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.