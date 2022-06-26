Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

