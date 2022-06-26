Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.49 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

