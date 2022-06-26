Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $266,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $250.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.