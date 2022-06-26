Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

