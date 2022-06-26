Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $115.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.64.

NYSE EMN opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

