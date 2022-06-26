XMON Price Tops $6,132.44 (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,132.44 or 0.28811021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $231,164.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00144431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070438 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014484 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.