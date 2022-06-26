XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Hits $99.41 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $99.41 million and $136,764.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00144864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00077250 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014523 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 151,557,164 coins and its circulating supply is 139,686,284 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.