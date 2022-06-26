Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.94.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 686,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.