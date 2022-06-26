Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZYNE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 434,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 124,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.