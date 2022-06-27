14,783 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

