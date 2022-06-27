1,965 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.