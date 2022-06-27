1MillionNFTs Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $25,117.18 and approximately $39,978.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00184881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014897 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

