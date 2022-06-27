24,868 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,868 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Perficient comprises 1.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Perficient by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,843 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,194 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

PRFT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $93.67. 1,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,019. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

