36,743 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000.

DFIP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,137. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

