44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 105,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,192. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.61) to £115 ($140.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

